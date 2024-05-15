Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 257.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

AKTS stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

