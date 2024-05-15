Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 257.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %
AKTS stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.66.
