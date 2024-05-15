Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.32 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $719.86 million and $44.32 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,844,587,228 coins and its circulating supply is 44,159,710,171 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

