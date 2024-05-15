Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.34.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

