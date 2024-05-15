Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NSC opened at $229.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.51. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

