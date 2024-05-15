Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) is one of 115 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Grom Social Enterprises to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises’ peers have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million -$12.53 million -0.03 Grom Social Enterprises Competitors $8.78 billion $1.91 billion -36,764.27

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grom Social Enterprises’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. Grom Social Enterprises is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -309.92% -71.55% -57.60% Grom Social Enterprises Competitors -150.85% -18.61% -8.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Grom Social Enterprises Competitors 1054 4479 10296 289 2.61

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grom Social Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Grom Social Enterprises peers beat Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

