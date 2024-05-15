1,945 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after acquiring an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,855,000 after purchasing an additional 115,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,186,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

PVH Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.47. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.