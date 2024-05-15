Forum Financial Management LP Invests $241,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 644 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in TopBuild by 83.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 275,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $419.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.25. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $199.31 and a fifty-two week high of $452.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.90.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

