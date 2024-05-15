Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Short Interest Down 18.2% in April

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,040,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 23,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $59,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,893. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 94,540 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after buying an additional 386,717 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3,978.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 297,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

