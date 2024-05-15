Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Drops By 17.3%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $25.00.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

