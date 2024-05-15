UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Update

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after buying an additional 233,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,351,000 after purchasing an additional 984,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after purchasing an additional 394,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.