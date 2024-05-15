Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Update

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Union Bankshares stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $116.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

