Short Interest in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Decreases By 17.8%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $7,659,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $4,769,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

SBOW stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $831.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.