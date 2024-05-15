Short Interest in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Declines By 17.8%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Treasure Global Stock Up 4.3 %

Treasure Global stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.20. Treasure Global has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $116.20.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 million. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 723.98%.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

