Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Down 17.8% in April

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 123,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,194,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 597,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 552,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 447,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $69.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

