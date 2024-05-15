Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $244,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,321,000 after buying an additional 147,208 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

