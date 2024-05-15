Forum Financial Management LP Invests $247,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Universal Health Services by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,233 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $178.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $183.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.05 and its 200 day moving average is $157.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

