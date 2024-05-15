MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.60

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

MSCI has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. MSCI has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSCI to earn $16.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

NYSE MSCI opened at $488.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.19 and a 200-day moving average of $536.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

