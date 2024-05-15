Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.18% of Integer worth $204,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Integer by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,812 shares of company stock worth $771,956. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.03.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.