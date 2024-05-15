Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.95. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,979.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,422.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,300. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

