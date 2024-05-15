Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Issues Earnings Results

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27, Zacks reports.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of ARTL opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Artelo Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.