Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Shimmick Price Performance

Shimmick stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Shimmick has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shimmick will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shimmick

Shimmick Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth $2,885,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.