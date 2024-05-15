Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.
Shimmick Price Performance
Shimmick stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Shimmick has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71.
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shimmick will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Shimmick Company Profile
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
