Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

Roth Mkm cut shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIMFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Shimmick Price Performance

Shimmick stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Shimmick has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shimmick will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shimmick

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth $2,885,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.