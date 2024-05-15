FY2028 EPS Estimates for Annexon, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Annexon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the third quarter worth about $2,306,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

