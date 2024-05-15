FY2028 EPS Estimates for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Cut by Analyst

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2028 EPS estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 68,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

