Metallus Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:MTUS)

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metallus in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Metallus’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Metallus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Shares of MTUS opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45. Metallus has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Metallus ( NYSE:MTUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Metallus news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $230,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,354 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $210,910.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,783.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $230,570.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,654 shares of company stock worth $3,096,133 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

