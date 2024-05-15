ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $40.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ONON. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Get ON alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ONON

ON Stock Up 18.0 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. ON has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ON

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the first quarter worth $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ON by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,225,000 after acquiring an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ON by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,318 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,908,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,518 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.