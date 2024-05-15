Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNDR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after acquiring an additional 388,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Schneider National by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schneider National by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368,920 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 24.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after buying an additional 335,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,649,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,979,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

