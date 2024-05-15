FY2026 EPS Estimates for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Flux Power in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flux Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Flux Power’s FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLUX. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Flux Power Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flux Power by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flux Power by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

