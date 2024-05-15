Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UPWK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

UPWK opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.66. Upwork has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,831,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $889,478. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after purchasing an additional 770,088 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 3,725,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,987,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,528,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

