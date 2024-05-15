Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.

Sanara MedTech Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ SMTI opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.39 million, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.67. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sanara MedTech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 112.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

