Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.
Sanara MedTech Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ SMTI opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.39 million, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.67. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.
