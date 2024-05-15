Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 337.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Precigen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,540.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Precigen by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

