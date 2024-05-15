Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

