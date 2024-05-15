Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Marten Transport

Marten Transport Price Performance

MRTN stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $249.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marten Transport by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,839,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after buying an additional 132,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after buying an additional 451,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,122,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after acquiring an additional 97,260 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.