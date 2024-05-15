Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,808 shares of company stock worth $129,530 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 270,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

