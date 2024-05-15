Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Stephens

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $6,827,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 131,295 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $2,335,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

