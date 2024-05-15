Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 134.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $913.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.24. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 207.15% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $136,890.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $136,890.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $121,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,999 shares of company stock worth $1,100,444. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $105,942,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $1,755,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,887,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

