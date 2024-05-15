Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

GOOGL stock opened at $170.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $174.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average is $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,011 shares of company stock worth $37,337,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 31,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 305,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,924,000 after buying an additional 34,239 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

