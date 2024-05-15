Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 354.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $3,714,312. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $320.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.75 and its 200-day moving average is $301.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

