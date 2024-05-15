iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 270.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after purchasing an additional 872,492 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 739,836 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,426,000 after buying an additional 683,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

