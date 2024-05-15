Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 626 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

