Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,720,000 after buying an additional 4,634,127 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,366 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,847,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 176.5% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,457,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,977,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

