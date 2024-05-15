Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KLA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in KLA by 880.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

KLA Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $729.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $690.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $385.80 and a twelve month high of $731.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

