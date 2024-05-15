Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 45.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 21.6% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $559.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.63. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.67 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

