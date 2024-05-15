Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $187.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.31. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.48 and a 1-year high of $187.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

