Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.11% of GMS worth $204,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in GMS by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in GMS by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMS opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

