Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $209.79 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.44% of AXIS Capital worth $209,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,132.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 87,729 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,503,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 721.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

In related news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

