Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Shares Up 25%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 2,229,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,588,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.52.

About Guild Esports

(Get Free Report)

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.