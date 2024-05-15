International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 220 to GBX 230. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 185.91 ($2.33), with a volume of 69611273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.16 ($2.29).

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IAG

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 0.6 %

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.75. The firm has a market cap of £9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.