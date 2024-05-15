Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,348,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of Corteva worth $208,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.4 %

CTVA stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Get Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.