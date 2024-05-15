Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Announces Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.18% and a negative net margin of 257.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

About Akoustis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.