Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Announces Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.18% and a negative net margin of 257.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AKTS stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.
About Akoustis Technologies
