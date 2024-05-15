Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $205,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,576,000 after purchasing an additional 445,859 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after buying an additional 145,617 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after buying an additional 103,636 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,021,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

